"Angel" - As Almost everybody knew her by. Angel was born September 21, 1944 and passed away on June 16, 2020. She will be deeply missed and loved by everybody that came in contact with this beautiful lady. She leaves behind her husband, Gerry Owens of 40 years, brothers James (Gloria) Stallings, Richard (Elve) Stallings, and Harold Rock. Sisters Ann (Joe) Sandoval, Honey (Clint) Harris. Daughters Dawn Cannon, Marion Ahmed, Heather (Erik) Carter, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents Trini and Monroe Stallings and brother Bobby Stallings. Angel had a heart of gold. She always saw the good in everybody and would do anything to help someone out. She was a free spirit with a very strong mind. With that said, never get on her bad side! But she always loved everybody no matter what! A very special thanks to Misty, Francis and Roweena for ALL the help they provided for Angel in her time of need. She will truly be missed and loved! A visitation for Angel will be held Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 3-5pm at Farmington Funeral Home.









