Mary Angelita Felima Stallings Owens
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Angel" - As Almost everybody knew her by. Angel was born September 21, 1944 and passed away on June 16, 2020. She will be deeply missed and loved by everybody that came in contact with this beautiful lady. She leaves behind her husband, Gerry Owens of 40 years, brothers James (Gloria) Stallings, Richard (Elve) Stallings, and Harold Rock. Sisters Ann (Joe) Sandoval, Honey (Clint) Harris. Daughters Dawn Cannon, Marion Ahmed, Heather (Erik) Carter, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents Trini and Monroe Stallings and brother Bobby Stallings. Angel had a heart of gold. She always saw the good in everybody and would do anything to help someone out. She was a free spirit with a very strong mind. With that said, never get on her bad side! But she always loved everybody no matter what! A very special thanks to Misty, Francis and Roweena for ALL the help they provided for Angel in her time of need. She will truly be missed and loved! A visitation for Angel will be held Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 3-5pm at Farmington Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Farmington Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved