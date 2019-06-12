Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Martin


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann Martin Obituary
Mary Ann Martin

Aztec - Maryann Martin, 65, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Farmington, NM. She was born December 2, 1953 to Henry and Dora Martin.

Maryann was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Dora Martin, sister Lorraine Martin Lucero and her brother David Martin.

Maryann is survived by her brothers Gene (Betty) Martin, Henry Jr. (Bernadette) Martin, and sister Flora Martin Mascarenas. She is also survived by her children Ray (Sarah) Francisco, Adam (Amber) Francisco, and Dora (Michael) Gallegos, 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Maryann was the most loving and caring person you could know. She was loved tremendously by her family and will be dearly missed. She is now at peace with her loving family who welcomed her into Heaven with loving arms.

A private celebration of Maryann's life will be held at a later date and time.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from June 12 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farmington Funeral Home
Download Now