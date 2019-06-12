Mary Ann Martin



Aztec - Maryann Martin, 65, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Farmington, NM. She was born December 2, 1953 to Henry and Dora Martin.



Maryann was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Dora Martin, sister Lorraine Martin Lucero and her brother David Martin.



Maryann is survived by her brothers Gene (Betty) Martin, Henry Jr. (Bernadette) Martin, and sister Flora Martin Mascarenas. She is also survived by her children Ray (Sarah) Francisco, Adam (Amber) Francisco, and Dora (Michael) Gallegos, 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



Maryann was the most loving and caring person you could know. She was loved tremendously by her family and will be dearly missed. She is now at peace with her loving family who welcomed her into Heaven with loving arms.



A private celebration of Maryann's life will be held at a later date and time.