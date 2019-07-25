|
|
Mary Barry
Farmington - Mary Barry of Farmington, NM was surrounded by loved ones when she passed away on July 19, 2019. Mary was born on June 25, 1944 and was married to her beloved husband Daniel Barry for 52 years. She was preceded in death by her son Ray Barry. She is survived by her husband Dan Barry, daughter Eleanore Barry-Prather (Joe Prather), grandchildren Bianca and Mia Prather, and Josiah and Joshua Barry. There will be a rosary on Friday August 2nd at 10:30 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at Saint Mary's Parish.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from July 25 to July 28, 2019