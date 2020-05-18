Services
Cope Kirtland Chapel
458 County Road 6100
Kirtland, NM 87417
(505) 598-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Dodge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Dodge Obituary
Mary Dodge

Upper Fruitland - Mary Dodge of Upper Fruitland, NM passed away on May 15, 2020. She was born on June 26, 1946 to John and Daisy Mason.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents John, & Daisy Mason, her brothers Harry Mason, Charles Mason, and James (Eva) Mason, all from Upper Fruitland, NM.

She is survived by her brother Raymond Mason, her husband, Donald Judge, her Daughter Rachel (James) Matos, sons Ira Dodge, Preston Dodge, her grandchildren John LePore, Jarius Matos, Isaac Matos, Keith (PK) Dodge and Carmen Dodge, her "sons" Murray Nez, and Eldon Foster. Reception TBA.

Mary is in the care of Cope Memorial Chapel of Kirtland.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -