Mary Dodge
Upper Fruitland - Mary Dodge of Upper Fruitland, NM passed away on May 15, 2020. She was born on June 26, 1946 to John and Daisy Mason.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents John, & Daisy Mason, her brothers Harry Mason, Charles Mason, and James (Eva) Mason, all from Upper Fruitland, NM.
She is survived by her brother Raymond Mason, her husband, Donald Judge, her Daughter Rachel (James) Matos, sons Ira Dodge, Preston Dodge, her grandchildren John LePore, Jarius Matos, Isaac Matos, Keith (PK) Dodge and Carmen Dodge, her "sons" Murray Nez, and Eldon Foster. Reception TBA.
Mary is in the care of Cope Memorial Chapel of Kirtland.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020