Mary Elizabeth (Collins) Christy



Mary Elizabeth (Collins) Christy, 74, peacefully passed from this life on August 13th, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. The youngest of seven, she was born at home, premature, in the south valley of Albuquerque, NM on August 21st, 1945 to mother Nora Robbie (Burks) Collins and father Eugene Collins. Although the doctor presiding the birth of this tiny infant did not believe she would live, the strong will and determination of her mother to save her baby prevailed. A year later, this mother visited the doctor and asked if it was time that this beautiful little year old baby had a birth certificate.



Mary Beth, as she was called as a child, grew to adulthood to have four children of her own. As a child, she lived in multiple places like Albuquerque, NM, Farwell, TX, Las Cruces, NM, Phoenix, AZ and finally to Flora Vista, NM in 1960. After graduating from Aztec High School in 1963, she attended UNM's pharmacy program where she met her future husband, Greg Christy. They were married at the Catholic Newman Center on Campus in February of 1966. In an effort to find work, Greg and Beth (as her friends and family now called her) left Albuquerque and headed to the Midwest where Greg had grown up on a farm in Coon Rapids, Iowa. Living in Savannah, Illinois, Beth gave birth to her first child, a daughter, across the river (the Mississippi) in Iowa in the town of Clinton. Their little family moved several times, to Milwaukee, WI and then to Minneapolis, MN where Greg worked for various railroads including the Milwaukee Railroad. He was a lineman during their marriage, fixing and repairing signals. Later, he became a signal design engineer working for the Soo Line and finally retiring from the Canadian Pacific. Greg passed away in July of 2017.



They were blessed with three more children in Minneapolis, a boy and two daughters. During this time, Beth attended school to become a Respiratory Therapist and worked for several hospitals in the Minneapolis area. After her divorce from Greg, Beth worked as a Respiratory Therapist at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, NM. She had returned to New Mexico in 1974 and raised her four children in Farmington and Flora Vista. In 1979, she left the hospital and bought a house in Flora Vista. She started her own respiratory supply business named Respiratory Care that was quite successful for a number of years. Beth married again to Robert Lynn Medcalf who worked alongside her helping her business off the ground. They both had a love for the land of New Mexico and spent much time exploring the canyons and mesas of San Juan County. Although this marriage ended in divorce, there was a time when she described Lynn as her best friend. Lynn passed away in December of 2000.



Beth had a love for reading instilled in her by her mother at an early age. She was a night owl much of her adult life, reading far into the wee hours of the morning on just about any subject. Reading sparked a lifelong interest in history and archaeology. She counted herself lucky to live in a place so rich in both. Her second love was gardening. She planted fruit trees and gardened her land in Flora Vista. Her mother, a master gardener, had taught her gardening and canning. In her youth, she picked cotton in Texas and would pick enough to pay for things she enjoyed like going to the movies. She often said that at the end of the day, children would pull off a shoe and fill the heel with cotton seed as the last chore of the picking day. Growing things and harvesting them was something she very much enjoyed throughout her life.



She also had a strong will to live and survived two aortic aneurisms. Thoracic and abdominal, the first was an actual dissection occurring in December of 2012. Through surgery, she survived and went on to live 7 and a half more years, surviving a 2nd aneurism repair in 2016.



Beth was preceded in death by her parents, sister Robbie Anderton, brothers: John Collins, Jerry Collins, Eddie Collins, Ernie Collins and granddaughter Eden Christy. She is survived by her brother Tom Collins, four children: Shelleen Christy Duran, Samuel (Rebekah) Christy, Tracey Cline and Pamela (Robert) Suarez along with 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Beth was vivacious, outspoken and generous with all that she had. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.



Memorial Service will be held on Monday September 28th at the First Baptist Church in Flora Vista at 12:30 PM followed by a graveside service at 3:00 PM at the Flora Vista Cemetery with Father Tim Farrell of the Sacred Heart Parish.









