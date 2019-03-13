Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Eastside Church of Christ
2012 Huntzinger Avenue
Farmington, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Garrison


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Garrison Obituary
Mary Garrison

Farmington - Mary Ellen Woolman Garrison was born on September 24, 1931 in Farmington, New Mexico to Marcus and Jennie (Kimler) Woolman. She passed away on March 9, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Dean; brothers Shirley and Douglas Woolman; sisters Shelley Wiley, Carralena Woolman and Rose Neidigh; and son Robert.

Mary graduated from Farmington High School in 1950. In 1976 she and Dean purchased Mastercraft Printers, renaming it Garrison Graphics where Mary was the office manager and bookkeeper.

Throughout her life Mary spent much of her time gardening and teaching Bible classes.

Mary is survived by her son Norman (Deanie); sister Martha Morrison; grandchildren Cecil, Shadow, Autumn, Bernadette; and numerous nephews and nieces.

The funeral service will be held at Eastside Church of Christ, 2012 Huntzinger Avenue, Farmington, NM, on March 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

Mary's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute St., in Farmington, NM, (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
Download Now