Mary Garrison
Farmington - Mary Ellen Woolman Garrison was born on September 24, 1931 in Farmington, New Mexico to Marcus and Jennie (Kimler) Woolman. She passed away on March 9, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Dean; brothers Shirley and Douglas Woolman; sisters Shelley Wiley, Carralena Woolman and Rose Neidigh; and son Robert.
Mary graduated from Farmington High School in 1950. In 1976 she and Dean purchased Mastercraft Printers, renaming it Garrison Graphics where Mary was the office manager and bookkeeper.
Throughout her life Mary spent much of her time gardening and teaching Bible classes.
Mary is survived by her son Norman (Deanie); sister Martha Morrison; grandchildren Cecil, Shadow, Autumn, Bernadette; and numerous nephews and nieces.
The funeral service will be held at Eastside Church of Christ, 2012 Huntzinger Avenue, Farmington, NM, on March 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Mary's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute St., in Farmington, NM, (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019