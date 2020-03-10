|
Mary Jane (Gutierrez-Archuleta) Casaus
Farmington - Mary Jane Gutierrez was born in 1934 to Ignacita Archuleta in Blanco, NM. As a young girl she helped take care of her wheelchair bound mom while being raised by her Grandma Archuleta. The stories she would tell of those days were quite amazing. She met and married Jose Repito Casaus, Sr. in 1950 and had five children: Sandra, Robert, Sharon, Jeronimo and J.R. In the early 1960's they moved to Farmington where she lived for the duration of her life. She retired in the early 90's from San Juan Regional where she worked in housekeeping and laundry. She made many friends while employed there. Mary loved her puzzles and puzzle books but she especially loved crocheting, if you got something made by her it was always beautiful. Mary had the biggest heart and the kindest soul. She loved everyone and anyone, if you needed a place to stay, family or not Mary's house was that place. Our beloved mom, grandma, auntie and friend will be truly missed. Until we see you again, we will forever love you.
Mary is preceded in death by son, Jose Repito Casaus, Jr.; son in law, Robert Freeman; daughter, Juanita Sharon Lindsay; mother, Ignacita Archuleta and grandchildren, Joey Casaus, Thomas Casaus, Jasmine Marie Winters.
Mary is survived by sons, Robert (Judy) Casaus, Jeronimo Casaus; daughter, Sandra Freeman; grandchildren, Timothy Johnson, Maria Casaus, Renee Casaus, Repo Casaus, Raena Lindsay, Michael Lindsay, David Casaus, Steven Winters Casaus, J.P. Casaus, Victoria Casaus, Teela Mercado, Tanessa Esparza, Chevy Casaus, Mercedes Pazuchanics; 39 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and 2 on the way.
A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Parish. A memorial service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 with Father Tim Farrell. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Mary's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation, 505-325-9611. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020