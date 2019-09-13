|
Mary Lee Larson
Aztec - Mary Lee Larson passed away early morning September 3, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1310 E. 25th St., Farmington, New Mexico 87401.
Mary Lee is the daughter of Robert Earl Johnson and Burnett (Nettie) Wilson of Alamogordo, NM. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, sons, Tommy and Earl (Buddy) Turner and daughter, Jackie Batman. She leaves behind two sons, Dewey Turner, Lexington, OK, and Robert Alvaro, Farmington, NM; also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Lynne Turner and Cara Alvaro as well as nieces including Burnett Subhas, Las Cruces, NM.
Mary Lee owned and managed several small businesses throughout her life, beginning in 1952 opening a restaurant and dance club located in Freeport, TX. She enjoyed singing and writing music. She recorded a song titled "I'll Release You". From 1983 through her retirement she worked as a property manager for companies Westland Properties and J.L. Gray Co. Some may remember her as the manager of Cedar Hills Apartments, Gallup, NM. She taught her children much about business and self-reliance. She was known as someone who could multi-task and get things done. She was very giving of her time and talents to friends and family in need, even while she too was faced with challenges of her own. In 2013 she was diagnosed with chronic dementia.
To the one we call Mom, Grandma, Aunt Lee, and Friend, we love and miss you and trust that Heavenly Father will restore in you all that was lost.
Mary Lee's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 13, 2019