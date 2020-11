Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Louise Jim



Denver, CO - Mary Louise Jim, 73 of Denver, Colorado passed from this life Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. She was born November 1, 1947 in Sheepsprings, New Mexico.



Mary's mother was Marian Benally and father was Harlin B. Yazzie.



She left to Denver, Colorado in 1967. She has 3 kids; Ron Sandoval, Manuel Jim and Priscilla Jim. Grandkids: RJ Sandoval, Jonathan Sandoval, Crysta Sandoval and Genevie Jim.



Mary is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North US Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico. (505) 368-4607.









