Mary May Anstead Gwinn
Mary May Anstead Gwinn passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at home. She was 92 years old.
Mary was born March 14, 1927, to Richard Lloyd and Lucilla May (Juby) Huntsman in Farmington, NM and has roots to the original pioneers of La Plata County. Mary grew up in Oxford on the family ranch and moved into Durango to attend High School; she graduated in 1948. She married Jack Cundiff, Sr., and to that marriage was given three children. She married Charles L. Harris in Durango in 1955 and to that marriage three sons were given. Charles passed in 1978. Mary also was married to Robert Anstead in 1984 and Jack Gwinn in 1997. It can be said that she survived many spouses.
Mary was a strong family supporter and excelled at the skills to make a house a home. She was a wonderful homemaker and sustained the family through her efforts at the home and ranch.
She loved to go arrowhead hunting and made this a family bonding activity. She loved to dance and entertain, feeding many friends, was a talented gardener, avid casino gamer and smart Canasta player. Mary fed her family through the family ranch, baking, canning, slaughtering the livestock and preparing meals with a "can do" attitude. Most of all, Mary loved family. Her family, grandkids and greats are the jewels in her crown.
She is survived by her children: Jack Cundiff, Jr., Shirley (Phillip) Hughes, Evelyn (David) Peterson, Charles W. (Vickie) Harris and Ron Harris; siblings: Virginia Herrera and Carl Huntsman; grandchildren: Jackline, Billy Jack, Shannon, William, Ginger, David, Brian, Ben, Amber, Heather, Jessie, Ramie and Charles; numerous great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her former spouses; Son: Rick Harris; Grandson: Darren Peterson; daughter-in-laws: Sharon Harris and Linda Scott, as well as several siblings.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Hood Mortuary Chapel, Durango. Burial will follow at Florida Cemetery, 2061 C.R. 525, Durango.
