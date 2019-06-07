Services
Mary E. (Perfeta) Gomez Montano

Farmington - Mary E. (Perfeta) Gomez Montano 75, of Farmington, passed away in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 5th 2019.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Pablo and Matilda Gomez, and siblings: Genevieve Jacquez, Gertrude Lobato, Ascension Gomez, Polly Casaus, Pedro Gomez, Virginia Valdez, Lorraine Gomez and Yolanda Gomez.

Mary was born on August 14, 1943 in Gobernador, New Mexico. In 1961, she married the love of her life, Pasqual (Paskie) Montano Sr.

Mary was a loving mother to her children: Martin Montano, Pasqual (Paskie) Montano Jr., and Anna Montano-Salas (Miguel).

Grandchildren: Martin Montano Jr.(Amber), Joella Montano (Josh), Nina Montano Valdez (Eric), Aaron Montano (Merissa), Antonio and Antonia Salas. Great-Grandchildren: Julian, Joey, Jade, Nireese, Tommy, Eric Jr. (Pooh Bear), Carly, A.J., Raylee, & Hailee. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Surviving siblings, Nora Atencio, Ruth Romero (Phil), Jose Ponciano Gomez, and Demesio Gomez (Marilee).

Rosary will be Friday, June 7th 7:00 pm at St. Rose of Lima Church in Blanco, New Mexico

Funeral mass will be held on Saturday June 8th 10:00 am at

St Rosa of Lima Church

7378 US-64

Blanco NM 87412
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 7, 2019
