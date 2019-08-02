|
Mary Mueller (nee Brandenburg)
- - Mary Mueller (nee Brandenburg) died the morning of July 24th, 2019 in Ocean Shores, WA at the age of 80 years. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ted, as well as son, David Mueller and daughter, Patricia Gray, and two grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers John Brandenburg and Fred Brandenburg.
Mary was born in Colorado and the family later moved to Aztec, NM where she attended both grade school and high school. She then attended Highlands University receiving her Masters degree in Biology. Mary spent her career as a professor at Adams State College in Alamosa, CO teaching Environmental Science as well as being President and Manager of SLV Analytical Services, a certified water testing company prior to retiring.
