Mary Nez



Crownpoint - Gravesite services for Mary Nez will be Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Shiprock Cemetery, Shiprock, NM at 10:00 am. Pastor Andrew Begaye will officiate.



Mary was born in Standing Rock, NM on 1920. She passed away from this life on October 25 at 8:12 am. Mary has lived in Nahodisgish on her homestead all her life. She dedicated her time as a home technician and peacekeeper for the Crownpoint District Police Department. She was also a grandparent aid for Crownpoint Community School. Mary was loving sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.



She leaves her daughters: Ethelyn Johnson, Kaibito, Az and Alice Warito, Farmington, NM. Brothers: Jimmy Morgan; Nahodisgish, NM, Billy Ben Morgan; Albuquerque, NM and sisters Helen Solago; Nahodisgish, NM Irene Tully; Whitehorse Lake, NM. 17 grandchildren 35 great-grandchildren and 33 great-great-grandchildren.



Proceeded in death, her children: Elma Lee, daughter and Edison Silago, son, sister-Nellie Yazzie. Mother Carrie Jones and Father Ben Morgan.



Pallbearers: Ervin Peshlakai, Jr, Hector Estevan, Darrell Johnson, Melvin Johnson, Shawn Marshall, Martin Matchers



Funeral Home, Cope Memorial. Burial will be at Shiprock Cemetery. Drive through reception will follow after burial at Nahodisgish Homestead Nahodisgish, NM. Please wear masks.









