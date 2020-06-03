Mason Alexander Kunkel
Mason Alexander Kunkel

Farmington - Mason Alexander Kunkel was born May 15 1990. He joined our Lord, his father, and his nana on May 30th 2020 to watch over our mom Amanda Rice (Bo), Step-Dad Florentino Padilla, Sisters Savannah Padilla, Mandy Wilson(Corey) Miranda Padilla, Kylie Padilla, Emily Padilla, Markay Padilla, Aubrianna Harmon, Brothers TJ Padilla (Deidra) Marcus Sewell, Lucus Griego, Bryant Kunkel (Cassandra) Levi and Robert Padilla

Mason was the first born child of Amanda Rice. Mason was the type of person that made friends everywhere he went and people just naturally gravitated towards him. Mason made you laugh when you were down, and motivated you to keep pushing forward.

His favorite things in this world were snowboarding, hiking, the ocean, mountains, and his Nana.

God realized Mason was to good for this world and took him to be one of his angels. Mason never missed an opportunity for a good laugh. We thank him for the love. We thank him for being the genuine person he was. We all have, and will continue to have, a deep love for him.

Mason is preceded in death by his Nana, Mary Kunkel and Father, Gary Floyd White.

There will be a viewing on Friday June 5, 2020 from 12 - 1pm at Alternative Choice at 804 N. Dustin Farmington NM.

The family will have a private ceremony in the mountains where Mason loved to spend time.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
