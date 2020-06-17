Matthew Kevin Brinkley
April 1st, 1965-May 29th, 2020
Matt Brinkley passed away peacefully on May 29th, 2020. He was born April 1st, 1965 in Santa Ana, CA to Paul David Brinkley and Zola Marie Wixson.
Matt attended Lutheran Day School, Farmington High School, and graduated University of New Mexico in 1994. He also served in the U.S. Navy for 5 years before being honorably discharged with the following decorations, medals, badges, citations, and campaign ribbons, awarded or authorized: First Good Conduct Medal for the period ending 92APR17, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation.
Matt completed his Bachelor of Science in Education and taught 9th grade Earth Science Composite. In his career, he received a Red Apple award for teaching excellence and was affectionately known as "Mr. B." Matt was a loyal and loving brother, friend, and father. He loved his dog Pepper, and was passionate about the outdoors. He loved geology and was an avid rock collector
He is preceded in death by his father, Paul "David" Brinkley, and sister, Dennie Holmbeck. Matt is survived by his mother, Zola Brinkley, his brother Paul Brinkley and wife Roxana, and brother Steve Gravitt. His sister, Marty Johnson. Shellie Brinkley and their children, Michaela, Kevin, and Nathan. And his nieces and nephews; Kimberly, Tristen, Derrick and his children; Lexine and Aireanna. Neal, Steven, Eric, Erin, Aimee, Martha, KC, and Ida. His mother in law, Love Murray and the Murray family nieces and nephews; Leslie, Heather, Emily, Paul, Craig, and Benjamin, their parents and many extended family members. Matt was loved by many and will be missed by more friends than we can mention.
Services will be on Saturday, June 20 at 1:00pm at Zion Lutheran Church, Farmington, NM. For virtual attendance and memorial information, please visit serenityandcompany.com/obituary/Matthew-Brinkley.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.