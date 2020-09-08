Matthew Thomas Roe



Farmington - Matthew Thomas Roe, age 45, of Farmington, New Mexico passed away in the early morning hours of September 2, 2020 in Albuquerque NM. Matt was born on December 28, 1974 in Farmington to Allen and Carmelita Roe. He was a graduate of Farmington High School and enlisted in the Navy in 1995 serving onboard the Destroyer USS Cushing 985 until 1999. Matt was proud of his military service and often said it was some of the best times of his life.



Matt is survived by his two sons Nathaniel & Bradley Roe of Farmington, father Allen Roe & step-mother Nancy Roe of Bloomfield NM, sister Mechel Watts (Aaron) of South Heart ND, step-siblings Melissa Pavey (Michael) of Lubbock TX, and Nathan Evans (Laura) of Beaumont TX; along with numerous other family and friends.



Matt is preceded in death by his mother, Carmelita Roe and grandparents, John & Ronnie Roe and Moises & Martha Gutierrez.



Matt was a welder by trade and a gifted metal-working craftsman who also loved to fish and hunt. He was always making light of any situation, always joking about everything - this was part of his great personality. Matt was known not to mince words, and his children also referred to him as being "tough as nails." He made many friends throughout his life and was well loved and will be greatly missed by all.



Cremation has taken place and Matt will be laid to rest with his Mother. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store