1/1
Matthew Thomas Roe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Thomas Roe

Farmington - Matthew Thomas Roe, age 45, of Farmington, New Mexico passed away in the early morning hours of September 2, 2020 in Albuquerque NM. Matt was born on December 28, 1974 in Farmington to Allen and Carmelita Roe. He was a graduate of Farmington High School and enlisted in the Navy in 1995 serving onboard the Destroyer USS Cushing 985 until 1999. Matt was proud of his military service and often said it was some of the best times of his life.

Matt is survived by his two sons Nathaniel & Bradley Roe of Farmington, father Allen Roe & step-mother Nancy Roe of Bloomfield NM, sister Mechel Watts (Aaron) of South Heart ND, step-siblings Melissa Pavey (Michael) of Lubbock TX, and Nathan Evans (Laura) of Beaumont TX; along with numerous other family and friends.

Matt is preceded in death by his mother, Carmelita Roe and grandparents, John & Ronnie Roe and Moises & Martha Gutierrez.

Matt was a welder by trade and a gifted metal-working craftsman who also loved to fish and hunt. He was always making light of any situation, always joking about everything - this was part of his great personality. Matt was known not to mince words, and his children also referred to him as being "tough as nails." He made many friends throughout his life and was well loved and will be greatly missed by all.

Cremation has taken place and Matt will be laid to rest with his Mother. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved