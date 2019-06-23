|
|
Maureen Lorraine "Mo" Carpenter
Farmington - Maureen Lorraine "Mo" Carpenter, born September 25, 1932 in Jackson, Wyoming passed away on June 15, 2019. She was the daughter of Marvin and Ethel (Young) Mayes who in 1941 moved the family to Nevada. Mo graduated from high School in Ely, Nevada in 1950 and went on to attend Business College in Reno. In January of 1952 Maureen returned to Ely to go to work for Shell Oil Company. In 1953, she was transferred to Durango, CO and then to Farmington, NM five years later.
On December 8, 1962 Mo married Danny Carpenter and retired in 1963 to raise their children. Kelly was born in July of 1963 and the twins Kim and and Kirk were born in August of 1965.
Mo or "Moose" as the boys and their friends called her, became very active in the Farmington Baseball Program. She served as the President of the Farmington Amatuer Baseball Congress for two years and actively volunteered during the boys grade school days at Northeast Elementary.
Mo loved playing golf and as she would describe it, had a real love-hate relationship with the game. She and Danny were members of San Juan Country Club for over three decades and especially enjoyed getting the chance to play golf with their sons.
Mo was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Ethel Mayes, sister Nona Douglas and brothers Ted and Darrell Mayes.
She is survived by her husband Danny Carpenter who currently resides in Gilbert, AZ; son Kelly Carpenter-Dallas,TX; Kim and Kris Carpenter-Chandler, AZ and Kirk and Teresa Carpenter-Farmington, NM. She was also a grandmother of Kelly's daughter Katy, and Kim's children Danny, LeeAnn, and Jackson. Mo is also survived by her sister Ina Pauly and her husband Pat-Placerville, CA; sister Hailie Gunn-Jackson, WY; sister in law Geri Mayes-Camarillo, CA and many nieces and nephews.
Moose was a great wife and an awesome mom. She was also a second mom to many others. She may have only been all of 4'10 and weighed 90 lbs but she was bigger than life. She will truly be remembered for her witty sense of humor and always stood for what was right. Small in stature yes, but had the biggest heart of them all.
Cremation will take place at Legacy Funeral Home in Chandler, Arizona and a celebration of life service will be held on Friday June 28, 2019, 10:00am at the Oasis Church, 1601 N Dustin #B, Farmington, NM (across from Greenlawn Cemetery). A reception will immediately follow the services.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Farmington Amatuer Baseball Congress (fabc.us) and/or the dementiasociety.org
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 23, 2019