Mavis Nadine Burton
Ponca City, OK - Mavis Burton, mother of Farmington residents, Edwin and Roger Burton, died May 19, 2020 in St. Anthony Hospital, Oklahoma City. She was 86.
The daughter of Allen and Irene (Sutherland) Freek, Mavis was born May 24, 1933 in Newkirk, Okla. She grew up and received her early education in Newkirk, graduating from Newkirk High School. She then attended Colorado Springs Bible College. After receiving her degree she moved back to Newkirk and was employed at Eastman National Bank.
On May 8, 1955 Mavis and Tommy Wyate Burton were married in Newkirk. They established their first home in Blackwell, Okla..
In 1963 they moved to Shiprock, NM. Her work history there includes employment with the First National Bank and the BIA. She became employed with Indian Health Services while, at the same time, attending New Mexico State University, Las Cruces , and she graduated with Accreditation with the American Medical Record Association. She became employed at the Shiprock Hospital as Director of Medical Records. After Mavis and her husband retired in 1989, they moved to Ponca City.
Survivors include her husband, Tom; their children, Linda Kay and Tim Burg of Shawnee, Edwin Allen and Lita Burton, and Roger Lee Burton, all of Farmington, NM; a sister, Jo L. Chambers of Arkansas City; three grandchildren and spouses, Andrea and Ryan Brown of Farmington, J. T. and Jordan Burg, and Kathryn and Jeff DeFrancesco, all of Edmond, Okla.; and four great-grandchildren.
Cremation has been effected. Service arrangements will be announced later by Miller-Stahl Funeral Service, Newkirk, Okla.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020