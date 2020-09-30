1/1
Max Denetdale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Max's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Max Denetdale

Farmington - Max Denetdale of Farmington, NM. Went to be with his Heavenly Father September 25, 2020.

Born 3/26/49 in Naschitti, NM, to Father Garret Denetdale and Mother Clara Begay.

His occupation of employment was with El Paso Natural Gas and Enterprise Products in Farmington, NM. Max retired from Enterprises Products in March 2018.

Survived by his wife Clara, daughter Magreda Tso (Manuel) of Farmington, two sons, Marcus Denetdale of Phoenix AZ and Kristopher Denetdale (Allie) of Farmington. Five grandchildren, Brandon and Ryan Tso, and Aubrey, Chase and Max Denetdale; Sisters: Betty Denetdale, Darlene Jones, Selena Foster; Brothers: Ronald Begay, Alfred Begay, Russell Begay Jr.

Preceded in death by mother Clara Begay, sister Lena Thomas, two nephew(s) Garrett Denetdale and Adrian Antonio.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, 10/01/20, 10am, Copper Ridge Church, 805 Saguaro Trail, Farmington NM 87401

Burial will be at 10:00 in Sunrise cemetery, Red Mesa Utah on Friday, 10/02/20.

Due to limited spacing the church can only accommodate up to 120 seats.

Funeral arrangement is under the direction of Desert View Funeral Home, US 491, Shiprock NM 87420

Due to COVID, a celebration of Max's life will be held at a later date with family and friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved