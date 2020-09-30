Max Denetdale



Farmington - Max Denetdale of Farmington, NM. Went to be with his Heavenly Father September 25, 2020.



Born 3/26/49 in Naschitti, NM, to Father Garret Denetdale and Mother Clara Begay.



His occupation of employment was with El Paso Natural Gas and Enterprise Products in Farmington, NM. Max retired from Enterprises Products in March 2018.



Survived by his wife Clara, daughter Magreda Tso (Manuel) of Farmington, two sons, Marcus Denetdale of Phoenix AZ and Kristopher Denetdale (Allie) of Farmington. Five grandchildren, Brandon and Ryan Tso, and Aubrey, Chase and Max Denetdale; Sisters: Betty Denetdale, Darlene Jones, Selena Foster; Brothers: Ronald Begay, Alfred Begay, Russell Begay Jr.



Preceded in death by mother Clara Begay, sister Lena Thomas, two nephew(s) Garrett Denetdale and Adrian Antonio.



Funeral service will be held Thursday, 10/01/20, 10am, Copper Ridge Church, 805 Saguaro Trail, Farmington NM 87401



Burial will be at 10:00 in Sunrise cemetery, Red Mesa Utah on Friday, 10/02/20.



Due to limited spacing the church can only accommodate up to 120 seats.



Funeral arrangement is under the direction of Desert View Funeral Home, US 491, Shiprock NM 87420



Due to COVID, a celebration of Max's life will be held at a later date with family and friends.









