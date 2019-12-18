|
|
Maxine Roberta Connell Magden
Farmington - Maxine Roberta Connell Magden, age 100 a long time resident of Farmington, NM, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born to Alice and Ray Connell on September 17, 1919, in Caldwell, Idaho where she grew up. She spent her adult life in Ketchican, Alaska, with some times in Idaho. Professionally, she was a bank teller for years as well as managing her real estate holdings. She was always very active and had her own boat in Alaska where she Ocean fished and traveled. Maxine was an avid traveler, going to Europe, all over Alaska and the lower 48 states to include Hawaii and Tahiti. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald Connell. She is survived by her daughters; Dana Park and Judy McIntosh, grandchildren; Tamra Blanger Evans, Debra Blanger Boyd and Doug McIntosh and a large extended family of great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation, 804 N. Dustin Ave. Farmington, NM 87401
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019