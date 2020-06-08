Melissa Renee Moody Thompson
1991 - 2020
Melissa Renee Moody Thompson

Farmington -

Melissa Renee Moody Thompson

Date of Birth 10-11-1991

Date of Passing 06-04-2020

This world has lost a great person with a heart of gold - her personality is like no other. Happy, cheerful, no matter what's going on..Everyone who has known her, has special memories of her. Her love was so special you could feel it penetrate your heart. What a true creation of GOD. Sweet Melissa is survived by her two loving, adorable sons, Tyler and Tanner Thompson, ex-husband Mike and Tisha Thompson, mother and father in law, Dixie and Kevin Thompson, wife Regina Del Whitney, parents Jerry and Diana Moody, sisters, Kandy and Mandy Hill, brother, Marshal Moody and Aarika Arviso, nieces, Sara Arguelles, Payton Prodo, nephews, Parker Prado, Matthew Hernandez, Adrien Rangel, Max Moody, and a great multitude of friends. Our thanks to God above and all the kind hearts of her friends. We feel nothing but pure love from all, just like Melissa. Thank you for the large family of Melissa.

A celebration of her life will be on 06-20-2020, at 1:00 p.m. held at Redeemed Harvest Church, 1703 W. Main St. Suite B.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Redeemed Harvest Church
