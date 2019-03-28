|
Melvin Eugene Casteel
Farmington - Melvin Eugene Casteel, 92, of Farmington, NM passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. Melvin was born on May 29, 1926 to parents Ralph Jay Casteel and Etta May Miller in Marshall, Oklahoma. Melvin is survived by his loving wife Sylvia P. Casteel, sons; Carl (Pam) Williams and Larry (Carol) Williams, daughter; Joetta (Doug) Thomas and 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 10 great- great- grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Ranches at theranches.org or a .
Melvin's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel 404 W. Arrington St. Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-327-5142
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019