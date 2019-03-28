Services
Cope Memorial Chapel
404 West Arrington Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 327-5142
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Casteel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Eugene Casteel


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melvin Eugene Casteel Obituary
Melvin Eugene Casteel

Farmington - Melvin Eugene Casteel, 92, of Farmington, NM passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. Melvin was born on May 29, 1926 to parents Ralph Jay Casteel and Etta May Miller in Marshall, Oklahoma. Melvin is survived by his loving wife Sylvia P. Casteel, sons; Carl (Pam) Williams and Larry (Carol) Williams, daughter; Joetta (Doug) Thomas and 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 10 great- great- grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Ranches at theranches.org or a .

Melvin's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel 404 W. Arrington St. Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-327-5142
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now