Melvin Samuel Belveal


1928 - 2020
Melvin Samuel Belveal Obituary
Melvin Samuel Belveal

Melvin Samuel Belveal, 91, born May 28, 1928, in Kennard, Nebraska, died April 7, 2020, in Farmington, NM. Melvin is survived by children Joy (Jerry) Wheeler, Tammie (Jim) Bacon, Jim Belveal, and Laura (Joe) Fayad. He is also survived by his brother Charles Belveal, 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Ruth Geraldine "Jerry" Belveal, daughter Roberta Enns, grandson Joe Wheeler, brothers Jim, Alvin and John and sister Ruth. Melvin wore many hats during his life.He was a Boatswain's Mate Second Class in the navy, telephone lineman, carpenter, woodsmith, farmer, dairyman, and vice-president of Navajo Communications.But his favorite was being a super-hero dad. He never met a stranger and was always ready to help a neighbor or a friend. We will miss you, Dad, and will see you soon. Cremation has taken place. Services will be held on a future date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2020
Download Now