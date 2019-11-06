|
Mercie Marquez-Ulibarri
Aztec - Mercie Marquez-Ulibarri, 59 of Aztec, passed away on November 4, 2019. Mercie was the daughter of Ed Marquez and Angie Quintana Marquez. She was married to Leo Ulibarri and had two daughters Diana and Kayla.
A rosary will be held at St.Peter, St. Rosa church in Arboles, Colorado on
Friday, 11/8/19 at 6pm.Eulogy will be recited before the Catholic mass that will be held at 11am Saturday, 11/9/19.
Please see Farmington Funeral Home's Website for full obituary.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019