Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
St.Peter, St. Rosa church
Arboles, CO
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St.Peter, St. Rosa church
Arboles, CO
Mercie Marquez-Ulibarri

Mercie Marquez-Ulibarri Obituary
Mercie Marquez-Ulibarri

Aztec - Mercie Marquez-Ulibarri, 59 of Aztec, passed away on November 4, 2019. Mercie was the daughter of Ed Marquez and Angie Quintana Marquez. She was married to Leo Ulibarri and had two daughters Diana and Kayla.

A rosary will be held at St.Peter, St. Rosa church in Arboles, Colorado on

Friday, 11/8/19 at 6pm.Eulogy will be recited before the Catholic mass that will be held at 11am Saturday, 11/9/19.

Please see Farmington Funeral Home's Website for full obituary.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
