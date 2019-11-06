|
Meredith Jean Klasinski
Farmington - Meredith was born on August 15, 1927 in Sedalia, Missouri to George and Clara Ettinger.
Soon after birth Meredith's family returned to their home in Leavenworth, Kansas. She met the love of her life; Aloysius Klasinski while working in an ice cream parlor and they married soon after high school.
Meredith and Aloysius moved to St. Louis, Missouri with their young son, Joe and a daughter followed in 1952. The family lived in St. Louis until retirement and soon after moved, once again. This time she and Aloysius moved to Farmington, New Mexico where they spent time traveling, exploring the Four Corners and making new friends.
Meredith was preceded in death by Aloysius after 70 years of marriage. She moved to California to be near her daughter. Meredith passed on October 20, 2019 in Yorba Linda, California. She is survived by two children; Joe Klasinski and Stephanie Sorensen, two grandchildren Gabe Klasinski and Ann Literski and three great grandchildren, Jacob, Logan, and Mia.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church - 414 N. Allen in Farmington. 9:00 - Rosary, 10:00 - Mass immediately followed by a luncheon in the parish center.
