Mervin Kline
Farmington - Mervin C. Kline, 92, of Farmington, passed away on December 15, 2019. He was born December 6, 1927 in Mont Alto, Pennsylvania, to Harvey and Myrna Kline.
Mervin graduated from Chambersburg High School in Pennsylvania in 1945.
He then proudly served in the US Army in the European Theater, with a Honorable discharge with the rank of Sergeant.
Mervin retired in 1980 as a general supply specialist from Depot Systems Command, Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, PA.
Hunting, fishing and gardening were a few of his favorite hobbies.
Mervin was preceded in death by his son-in-law Randy Wagner and his parents Harvey and Myrna Kline.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Joan Kline; daughter Joyce Wagner; sister Mary Hutton of Ocala, Florida; grandchildren Scott (Melena) Wagner and Steven Wagner; great-grandchildren Haylie, Keelee, Wyatt and Emberli Wagner.
There will be a memorial service on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 1:00pm at Riverstone Church, 808 N. Monterey in Farmington, with Pastor Brian Adams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Foundation or a .
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019