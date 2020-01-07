|
Michael A. Foelker, Sr.
Michael A. Foelker, Sr. passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM at the Lovelace Heart Hospital surrounded by loved ones.
Mike was born in Farmington, NM to Theresa and Leonard Foelker in their family home on March 23, 1946. He was the ninth of ten children. The family moved to Ouray, CO in 1955 and returned to Farmington in 1960.
Mike married Connie Fortner in 1964 and was married to her until her passing April 10, 1988. The couple had two children, Michael Jr. and Christine Celeste. The family moved to Colorado in 1969 and enjoyed their years there. They moved back to Farmington in 1981.
Mike married Jannine Coleman on December 16, 1988. He had three stepchildren: Casey Coleman Burback, Andrea Coleman Garcia, and Matt Coleman. Mike had a close relationship with his stepchildren and loved them as his own.
Mike worked construction for most of his adult life. During his retirement years, he worked at Childhaven. Michael was a true outdoorsman. He loved to fish, hunt, and most of all shooting guns. He taught many people gun etiquette and was a great marksman. He loved helping people and hard work.
The thing Mike was most known for was his love of his animals. He began bringing home strays as a very young boy and never outgrew the habit. He loved his dogs as much as any human.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, and first wife Connie. He is survived by his wife, Jannine, five children, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, five siblings and five dogs.
Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Thursday, January 16, 2020. The Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. with services to follow at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020