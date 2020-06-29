Michael Aljets
Aztec - Michael Aljets, 70, passed away June 28, 2020 in Aztec, NM. He was born in Alton, IL to Fritz and Verline Aljets on April 4, 1950. He was a respiratory therapist for 40 years and taught respiratory therapy in Chicago, IL and Pueblo, CO. He worked at both Mercy Hospital and San Juan Regional Medical Center. He met his soulmate and wife of 48 years at Eastern Illinois University where he majored in philosophy. Michael was a profound thinker, curious explorer and engaging conversationalist. He loved to fish, hunt and could dance like Fred Astaire. His real passion was archaeology, specifically archaeoastronomy. Michael loved hiking in the canyons and gazing at the night skies. He looked forward to the solstices and equinoxes and took many photographs of pictographs and petroglyphs. Michael was the head of the San Juan Archaeological Society until it was disbanded. He also served on the Salmon Ruins Board of Directors for multiple terms. Michael is survived by his wife Diane, his parents Fritz and Verline, brothers Scott (Sue), Rocky (Bobbie) and James (Beth), sister Dawn, numerous nieces, nephews, dear friends and his beloved dog, Chaco. Cremation has taken place. Services for Michael are pending at this time. Michael was a gentle sweet giant on this earth.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
