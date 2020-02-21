|
Michael B. Yonnie
Fruitland - Michael B. Yonnie, 39, of Fruitland, NM passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 15, 2020 in Farmington, NM. Mike was born April 15, 1980 in Shiprock, NM to Hoskie B. Yonnie, Jr. and Laverne M. Yonnie.
Mike was a wonderful and loving husband whom adored his children, a great brother, uncle to many nieces & nephews and son. Mike was a friendly, kind spirited, easy going and inclusive friend. Michael was a NY Giants fan and was always happy, joking with everyone. Michael attended Wildcat Elem., Swinburne Elem., Grace B. Wilson Elem., KMS, KCHS and Abq JorCorps where he earned his GED and CNA license. Mike worked briefly as a CNA and then as a welder for Frank's Oil Field Services. Mike later attended SJC and earned a CDL, he found his love for driving big trucks. He worked for several local trucking companies such as: Dawn Trucking, Key Energy, Three River's, MRC Trucking and US Transport. Mike also served in the US Army briefly. Mike worked for NECA in Shiprock, NM. Michael spent most of his free time with his children, coaching football and baseball. He loved fishing, camping, muscle cars, working on model cars, fixing vehicles for family and fiends, cooking for his family and most of all teaching his children life lesson and giving them all his love. Mike will be missed dearly, until; we meet again. Families are Forever.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020