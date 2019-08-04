|
|
Michael D. Casselberry
Farmington - March 9, 1946 - July 15, 2019
Michael D. Casselberry died on July 15, 2019 in the comfort of his home, with his children and grandchildren nearby. Mike grew up in Delta County graduating from Cedaredge High School in 1964. Following high school, Mike served four years in the Military Police stationed in California. He then attended Fort Lewis College graduating in 1972, and then attended a certification program at Northern Arizona University in the summers of 1976-1978 to teach art and crafts. Mike focused his art classes on teaching stone, metal, wood, and clay.
Mike was father to Jon, Jeremiah, and Jessica.
Following college at Fort Lewis, Mike began a 22.5 year career as a high school teacher at Farmington High School. Mike began his teaching career as an English teacher, but spent most of his career teaching ceramics and art. Over decades, he and his students hand-made ceramic tiles and worked together to design and produce over 30 individual tile mosaics that covered more than 2,500 square feet of interior and exterior walls throughout the Farmington High School campus, commonly referred to as the "Casselberry Fungus". There is a dedication plaque at Farmington High School, in Mike's honor, for his immense contribution. Mike also taught ceramics at San Juan Community College for several years and there too, the "Casselberry Fungus" spread on campus walls. Mike was a dedicated teacher and took great pride in working with the youth and helping them recognize their potential through creation.
While teaching at Farmington High School, Mike also coached cross-country and track and field, and assisted with wrestling. He was always very proud of his athletes, and even went as far as to name his children after one of his favorite athletes— Staff Polke. Jon, Jeremiah, and Jessica all have Staff as their middle name. Sports were always important to Mike, and he ensured sports were a big part of his children's lives. As a track coach, his young children trained alongside the high school students. Evening runs in Choke Cherry Canyon were part of their daily lives. Growing up the family traveled and ran together in 10K and ½ marathon events. Jessica ran her first 5k at the age of four in Mancos, CO keeping pace with her dad for a ten-minute mile. For Jon and Jeremiah, wrestling was not a sport it was a religion. Mike traveled with Jon and Jerry all over the U.S. to attend wrestling events, camps, and matches.
Mike was known for "road work". As the siblings would fight in the back seat while traveling, inevitably one or all of them would find themselves running a few miles along the highway. Mike knew how fast each kid could run a mile, and if they failed to make pace…well they got to run another mile or two.
Mike spent much of his life creating art. He was a talented potter, painter, and sculpture. His artwork is on full display in his children's homes. Family and friends were all gifted pieces of his art over the years. Mike's art was colorful; often abstract. In his final year of life, Mike returned to painting and created hundreds of new pieces of art that have been donated to the children's Hospice art center.
Mike pushed his children to be stronger and faster. Jon, Jeremiah, and Jessica were his pride and joy. He wanted them to be successful productive members of society and pushed them to always do better. He more than succeeded in raising three amazing children into successful loving adults. Each of his children brought a few grand children into the world including Murdock, Cyan, Rush, Zurich, Layne, and Dov. Nothing gave Mike more satisfaction than forcing a slobbering kiss on a cringing grandchild.
Mike's simple pleasures were coffee, cheesecake, ice cream, good music, a good history book, and a southwest landscape to look at. His family will miss him. We are asking everyone that knew him to plant a few flowers in their yard in his memory. He loved flowers.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 4, 2019