|
|
Michael Dennis Davis
Farmington - Michael, our beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home of natural causes on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Michael was born on June 2, 1949 to Emanuel LaVon Davis and Willa Newell Davis and grew up in Orem, Utah. He always had a special place in his heart for the area and claimed he had "the best childhood in the world", hunting and fishing in Utah Valley. He joined the Army in 1967 where he served honorably in Vietnam and was awarded two purple hearts during his service.
Michael began his career as a jeweler when he was discharged from the Army and excelled in the business for over 45 years. He was an amazing artist in designing, creating, and repairing jewelry as well as being a watchmaker. He loved selling beautiful jewelry and made a number of lasting friendships during his career. At the time of his death Michael and his wife Jill, had been the owners of Alexander's Fine Jewelry in Farmington, New Mexico since 1994.
Michael and Jill loved traveling in their motorhome anytime they could get away. His favorite destination was Fish Lake, Utah where he spent countless hours in the boat fishing with his father-in-law, Roger. He was also an avid John Wayne fan and thoroughly enjoyed a good western.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents; his son Jason Davis; his daughter and son-in-law Lexi and Trent Pabst; his older brother Glen Davis; his brother-in-law Jay Bench; and father-in-law Roger Rasmussen.
Michael is survived by his wife Jill, the love of his life; the luckiest daughters in the world: Tiffany, Mandy, Brenna (Rob), and DeLise, who were his absolute pride and joy; sisters Joan (Tom) and Wendy (Freidan); brothers Gayle (Lorraine) and Gordon (Deslie); four grandchildren: Micah, Ainsley, Ryan, and Alister; and many dear friends and extended family.
There will be a memorial held Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 12:00-1:30pm at the Springer Turner Mortuary (150 E. Main) in Salina, Utah. Dedication of the grave will be held at Pioneer Cemetery, north of Salina at 2:00pm. There will be an additional memorial held in Farmington, New Mexico the following week with details to be announced at a later date.
Michael's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from June 5 to June 7, 2019