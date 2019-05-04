|
|
Michael Frank Jackson
Carson - Mike, 35 of Carson, New Mexico, passed away on April 26th, 2019. Mike was born June 19th, 1983 in Shiprock, New Mexico. Mike is Bitter Water and born for Redhouse Clan. He is survived by his mother Diane Jackson of Carson, New Mexico, two daughters, Chyanne & Janieca Jackson, brothers, Burton Bahe, Kyle Jackson, sisters, Tamarah Bahe and Leann Charlie and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and "lovable chaps."
He is preceded in death by his father, the late Benson Jackson of Mexican Hat, Utah, Maternal grandparents: Mary and John Wero of Carson, New Mexico. Paternal grandparents: Juanita and Frank Jackson of Mexican Hat, Utah.
Mike was a smart, humourous, and caring man. He will be dearly missed by everyone that knew and loved him. His family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the outpouring love and support received during this difficult time.
Services will be held Saturday, May 4th, 2019, 10:00 am at Carson Living Waters Assembly of God in Carson, New Mexico. Mike will be laid to rest at St. Luke's Cemetery. Reception to be held at Huerfano Chapter House following interment. Mike's care is entrusted to Cope of Kirtland, 458 Co Rd 6100, Kirtland, NM 87417.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 4, 2019