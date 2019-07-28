|
Michael J Bixler
Aztec - Mike Bixler, 66, of Aztec passed away on July 20, 2019. He was born in Alliance, NE to Ted and Mary Bixler. Mike was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Marty. He is survived by his wife Carolyn and son, George of Tijeras; brothers Terry (Ann) and Joel (fiancé Sue) of Aurora, CO; 9 nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
A Memorial Communion service will be held at St Joseph Church in Aztec on Monday, July 29 at 11 am. Inurnment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Tuesday, July 30 at 12:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parish Poor Fund, St Joseph Church, 424 N Mesa Verde, Aztec NM 87410.
Michael's care is entrusted to the Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute St. in Farmington, 505-325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 28, 2019