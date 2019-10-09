|
Michael L. Gomez
Ranchos de Taos - Michael L. Gomez, 62, a longtime resident of Ranchos de Taos passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, NM.
Family would like to Thank the staff at UNMH - Trauma Care Unit / ICU for their undivided attention, compassion and love for Mike and his family.
He is survived by his siblings, Kenneth Gomez (Lynette), Rita Whitt (John), Victor Gomez (Debbie), Lawrence Gomez (Kim), Dale Gomez, James Gomez and Marietta Gomez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Benita Gomez; and father, Feliciano Gomez.
He was the proud owner of Wild West Trading, in Ranchos de Taos, NM for 23 years. Before opening his own business, he worked as an Operator and Supervisor at Plateau Refinery in Bloomfield, NM.
A Rosary will be recited on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2100 E. 20th St., Farmington, NM 87401 with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m.
Should friends and family desire, a memorial contribution can be made in lieu of flowers to the . Please visit our online guestbook for Mike at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019