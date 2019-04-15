Services
St. Mary's Catholic Church
2100 E. 20th St.
Farmington, NM 87401
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church Parish Center,
2100 E. 20th St., Farmington, NM.
Farmington, MI
Michael Ray Phillips Obituary
Michael Ray Phillips

Farmington - Michael Phillips beloved father, son and brother went home to his Heavenly Father April 9, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.

He was born in Farmington, New Mexico. He is preceeded in death by his brother Lenny Phillips, grand parents Emilio and Rafelita Garcia, Leonard Lee Phillips and Verna Nunn Whitman. He is survived by his parents, Ray and Nieves (Garcia) Martinez, his children Michael Robert Phillips, Noelle Phillips Nelson, his sister Cari Phillips-Fuller (Bart), nieces Meriah Franklin and Alicia Ellsaesser, nephew Brandon Phillips, and brother Jerod Martinez.

A blessing of his Ashes and a Celebration of His Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church Parish Center, 2100 E. 20th St., Farmington, NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2019
