Michael Robert Padilla
Farmington - Michael Robert Padilla aka Mike 52, of Farmington, NM passed away September 14, 2019. He will be remembered for his cheerful spirit and loving personality. He was a great friend to everyone. Mike loved to hunt, fish, and camp with family & friends.
He is survived by his children, daughter April Padilla, son Michael Padilla Jr. father Joe Padilla, sister Lorraine Perez, his grandchildren, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and plenty of cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Darlene M. Padilla. Mike will be dearly missed.
A memorial service/ viewing will be held Thursday September 26, 2019 @ Brewer Lee and Larkin Funeral Home 103 E. Ute Farmington, NM from 4pm-5pm. The funeral service will be held on September 27, 2019 @ Iglesia Bautista El Calvario 1108 N. Dustin Ave. Farmington, NM from 10am -11am. Green Lawn Cemetery following after service.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019