Farmington - Michael Roy Crum passed away on July 19 2019 due to complications from diabetes. He was a life long member of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints. He was an Eagle Scout and worked for the Allen theaters for many years. This is where he found his love of the cinema. He is survived by his mother Bonnie Jean Harris Crum. He was proceeded in death by his father Robert "Bob" Roy Crum. His grandparents Thomas Roy Crum, Marion and Elaine Richardson Farnsworth, Wayne Hubert and Elma Ileen John Harris. He had many uncles and aunts, too many to name, and many, many cousins. There will be a graveside service Monday morning at 10:00 am, July 29th, at the Kline cemetery in Kline, Colorado. Michael's care is entrusted to the Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute St. in Farmington, 505-325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 28, 2019