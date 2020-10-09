Michael Wayne Vertner
Bloomfield - Michael Wayne Vertner (Bandido M&M Retired), 71, of Bloomfield, New Mexico passed away on October 6, 2020. He was a most loved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Friend. Michael was a truck driver by trade and a biker by choice. He loved his family and lived his life at the speed of his bike. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Ride free on our love!!
Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington. 404 W Arrington Street, Farmington, New Mexico. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM also at Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington.
Donations may be made to the family by following the link below: Venmo.com/Carol-Vertner
.