|
|
Michael William Fletcher
Silver City - Michael William Fletcher, born on June 22nd 1981, passed away on March 3rd, 2019 after a sudden heart attack. Known as Billy to his family, Michael attended Aztec High School where he was an enthusiastic member of the Aztec High Band. He later graduated from Western New Mexico University, where he studied biology. Michael's life was one of care for his family, and love for animals. He was compassionate, loving, and loyal to his family and friends. Michael is survived by his parents, Michael and Catherine Fletcher of Bayard, his brother John Fletcher of Las Cruces, his sister Diana Lucero and his brother-in-law Jude Gabaldon, his nieces Abigail and Grace, his nephews Israel, Isaac, and Abram of Farmington, friend Erin Miller and her son Ryan of Silver City, as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who will all miss him greatly.
Services will be held Saturday, March 9th at 1:00 pm, at Baca's Funeral Chapel in Silver City, New Mexico. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the High Desert Humane Society.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019