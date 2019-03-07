Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels & Baca's Silver City Crematory
Highway 180 East at Delk Drive
Silver City, NM 88061
(505) 388-2334
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels & Baca's Silver City Crematory
Highway 180 East at Delk Drive
Silver City, NM 88061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael William Fletcher


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael William Fletcher Obituary
Michael William Fletcher

Silver City - Michael William Fletcher, born on June 22nd 1981, passed away on March 3rd, 2019 after a sudden heart attack. Known as Billy to his family, Michael attended Aztec High School where he was an enthusiastic member of the Aztec High Band. He later graduated from Western New Mexico University, where he studied biology. Michael's life was one of care for his family, and love for animals. He was compassionate, loving, and loyal to his family and friends. Michael is survived by his parents, Michael and Catherine Fletcher of Bayard, his brother John Fletcher of Las Cruces, his sister Diana Lucero and his brother-in-law Jude Gabaldon, his nieces Abigail and Grace, his nephews Israel, Isaac, and Abram of Farmington, friend Erin Miller and her son Ryan of Silver City, as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who will all miss him greatly.

Services will be held Saturday, March 9th at 1:00 pm, at Baca's Funeral Chapel in Silver City, New Mexico. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the High Desert Humane Society.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels & Baca's Silver City Crematory
Download Now