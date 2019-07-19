Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Aztec Civic Center, 101 S Park Ave, Aztec
Mike Allenbaugh Obituary
Mike Allenbaugh

- - Mike Allenbaugh, 56, passed away on July 13th. Our hearts are broken. Mike's presence will be missed greatly by his family and many friends. Mike was a local resident and businessman for many years.

Mike is survived by his wife Glynda, his daughter Alyssa, his son Warren and wife Tiffany, son Jeremy and wife Julie. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Hadley, Hudson, Cadence, Kenna, Hayden, Harper, McKenzie and Carson, siblings Don and wife Kathy, sister Terry Neitzel, sister Tammy Hesser-Schluter and husband Steve and brother Mark and all of his nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Please join us for our Celebration of Life for Mike on Saturday, July 20th at the Aztec Civic Center, 101 S Park Ave, Aztec from 5-8pm

Arrangements are with Farmington Funeral Home.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 19, 2019
