Milda Cluff Goodman
Cedar City, UT - 1931-2019
Milda Cluff Goodman, 87, peacefully returned to her heavenly home on March 21, 2019. She was born in 1931 to Milton W. and Leurn Mortensen Cluff. She was the fourth of four children. She married her sweetheart Tom Goodman in the Mesa Arizona Temple on March 2, 1951. Milda and Tom have six children, Tom (Patti), Gary (Susan), Bob (Susan), Brent (Renee), Glenn (Mindy), and Gayla (Wade Sperry). She also has five wonderful daughters-in-law and one son-in-law that she loves as her own. She adores her 27 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren. Each one is her favorite.
Milda is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She faithfully served in many church callings and especially enjoyed working with the youth. Milda loves music and was an excellent pianist and organist. She participated in many choirs either singing or accompanying. In addition to other callings, she served as Ward organist starting at age 14 and actively served in that calling until she was 82. She also served a mission with her husband in the Illinois Nauvoo Mission.
Milda grew up in Arizona and New Mexico. She started her family in Farmington, NM. She also lived in Kansas and Nebraska and settled in Cedar City, UT. She loved learning and helping people. She earned her real estate license and worked with her husband in the real estate profession in Cedar City. Those who know her enjoyed her kindness and positive attitude.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 sister.
Funeral services will be on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Cedar Valley Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1650 W Center St, Cedar City, UT). There will be a viewing prior to the services from 11:30-12:30. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumorturay.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 28, 2019