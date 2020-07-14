Millard Lee Glass



Farmington - Millard Lee Glass aged 84 passed away peacefully at his home in Farmington surrounded by his family on July 11, 2020. Millard was born June 27, 1936 in Vernon, TX. Millard graduated from ACC in 1959. He taught sciences, coached football and track for 30 years. 13 of them at BHS. He served as president of the NM High School Coaches Association and board of directors for the National High School Coaches Association. He was the defensive coach for the NM South All Star football team, the following year he coached the North All Star team, winning both years. He was preceded in death by his grandson Jared Kennedy, father Millard Loney Glass and mother Jewel Dunlap. He is survived by his wife Ann, son Mac, daughters Lee Ann Murray (Dale) and Marca Gay Glass, 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Services are pending.









