1/1
Millard Lee Glass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Millard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millard Lee Glass

Farmington - Millard Lee Glass aged 84 passed away peacefully at his home in Farmington surrounded by his family on July 11, 2020. Millard was born June 27, 1936 in Vernon, TX. Millard graduated from ACC in 1959. He taught sciences, coached football and track for 30 years. 13 of them at BHS. He served as president of the NM High School Coaches Association and board of directors for the National High School Coaches Association. He was the defensive coach for the NM South All Star football team, the following year he coached the North All Star team, winning both years. He was preceded in death by his grandson Jared Kennedy, father Millard Loney Glass and mother Jewel Dunlap. He is survived by his wife Ann, son Mac, daughters Lee Ann Murray (Dale) and Marca Gay Glass, 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Services are pending.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved