Milo V. Hauzer
Farmington - Milo V. Hauzer passed away in his home March 11, 2020.
Milo was born in Ogden MI on February 14, 1939 and has lived in Farmington NM since 1974.
Milo was well known and loved by many in the LaPlata Highway community and worked for the US postal service for 25 + years. He was the LaPlata Post Master for approximately 20 years. After his retirement he moved on to travel with his loving wife of 30 years Karen Hauzer selling Ice Cream in their Ice Cream truck at Rallies and festivals all over.
Milo was a Navy Veteran and served as a /molder on the USS Arcadia(AD-23) from 1958 to 1962.
Milo loved to watch Sports and play Golf in his free time. Also loved to tinker in his shop mechanicing and wood working.
He was an animal lover who has raised mini goats, chickens and loved his dogs.
Milos surviving loved ones are his wife Karen Hauzer. Son Aaron Hauzer and wife Twyla and daughter Tesslia. Daughters Rachel Wilson, husband John and daughters Cree Gurley, Tasha Earl and Brittany Wilson. Donna Dillavou and Arlie Miller, son Justin Griffith. Teddi Thorpe and husband Mike. Their son Siler Thorpe and daughter Eden Thorpe. Also Great grand children Zachary Sallee, Annabelle Sallee, Michael Jr. Griffith and Jason Griffith.
No services will be held and all donations can be made to Farmington animal Shelter.
Milo will be missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020