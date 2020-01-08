|
|
Milton James (Jimmy) Smith II
Milton James (Jimmy) Smith II, born August 10, 1968 in El Paso, Texas, passed away at his home from complications of diabetes on January 5, 2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was 51 years old. He was a beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend. He gave his heart and soul to everything he did in life.
Early in his life, Jimmy lived in southern New Mexico. His family settled in Farmington when he was in grammar school. This is where he met Lori Matthews. They have 2 children together. After high school, Jimmy started a career in the fencing business. He left fencing in the 2000s and discovered the world of land and title. He had the opportunity to travel all over the United States while doing something he loved. He spent the last couple of years in Las Cruces close to his children enjoying all that New Mexico has to offer…. Green chili, taco Tuesdays, Jeeping, family time, and his grand dogs.
He is survived by his father, Milton James Smith, his former wife and mother of his children, Lori Smith, son, Matthew Smith (Felicity), daughter, Kayla Smith (Collin), his siblings Valerie Smith, Veronica Quinlan, Franklin Smith, Bradley Smith, and Brian Smith. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, his mother, Beverly Faye Crispin, brother, David Waites, brother, Steven Waites, and his dog, Bubba.
Jimmy was laid to rest January 9, 2020 at a private family service in Las Cruces. His final resting place is Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
A celebration of life will be held, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Bethany Christian Church, 711 E 30th Street, Farmington, New Mexico, 84701.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020