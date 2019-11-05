|
|
Miranda Dostaler
Gilbert - On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Miranda Dostaler, a beautiful ornery daughter and friend, passed away at the age of 28 in Gilbert AZ.
Miranda was born on April 19, 1991 in Phoenix AZ to Lauretta Dostaler. They moved to Farmington NM in 1992, and then to Aztec NM in 1998 where she graduated Aztec High School in 2009. In 2015 she moved to Gilbert AZ.
Miranda became a great artist who created awesome drawings, paintings, and tattoos. Brought lots of joy and laughter to many who watched her stream on Twitch as Madd_Alice13. She loved riding her Harley with family and friends making great memories. With Miranda's passion for riding, working at Evil Twin Custom Cycles was a blessing. She considered them as family and would never miss a chance to give them a hard time. They guided her through the teardown and rebuild of her Harley. Sadly we will not be able to see her smile riding her vision of a "Harley StormTrooper". Her free spirit, wacky sense of humor, infectious laugh, and middle finger will be missed dearly. Now Miranda can ride the wind with Luke forever.
Miranda was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Thomas and Hazel Dostaler, Damon and Viola Quintana, and her soulmate Luke Lovenberg. She is survived by her mother Lauretta, grandparents Diane Dostaler, Joe and Dimecia Dostaler, uncles Shawn and Kevin Dostaler, cousins Heather and Seth Dostaler, several other relatives, and many friends.
There will be two Celebrations of Life:
November 16, 2019 at Rooster's 3731 E Main ST Mesa AZ at 1 pm
November 23, 2019 at Magic Roofing 910 Fairgrounds RD Farmington NM at 2 pm.
Thank you to everyone for all the love and support.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019