Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
Aztec Methodist Church
Mollie Rebecca Thomas Obituary
Aztec - April 10, 2019 Mollie Rebecca Thomas went to be with her family in heaven. She was born April 16, 1930 to Oliver Flint and Josie Goodwin Flint in Carlsbad, NM.

Mollie married William Lee Thomas and they had three daughters. Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother.

She enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid gardener and bird watcher. She was employed as a floral arranger, cabinet maker and a health care provider which gave the most satisfaction, because she made many endearing friendships.

Mollie is proceeded in death by her parents and two daughters Linda Thomas Dannar and Valerie Thomas. She is survived by her daughter Leona (Steve) Bernard, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at the Aztec Methodist Church 04/17/2019. Arrangements by Cope Memorial Aztec.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
