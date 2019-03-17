|
|
Molly Ann Scott
Navajo Dam - Molly Ann Scott passed away March 14th peacefully in the family home at Navajo Dam.
Molly was born to Gordon Williams Spradlin and Eleanor Wood Spradlin on June 7, 1933 at Paradox, Colo. She was delivered in the family cabin by her 81 year old grandmother Helen "Nellie" Lee. The last of three daughters, she grew up as a tomboy, helping on the family ranch. There wasn't anything she couldn't ride, nothing she wouldn't try. Mom was a fireball and anyone who knew her could testify to her quick temper, her biting wit and her love for friends, family and all animals.
Molly went to live in Cortez to finish her schooling in 1948. While attending high school she met George Randles and fell in love. They were married but George was critically injured while hauling uranium in the Chuska Mountains. She nursed him over two years but sadly he succumbed to his injuries.
In 1956, Molly was living in Farmington when she met Alvie "Scotty" Scott. It was love at first sight. After a long three week courtship, they were married August 7, 1956. Friends told them it would never last, but last it did. Through thick and thin they stayed side by side for 62 1/2 years.
Molly was a co-founder of the Lee Acres Water Association, serving as President. She was also a Post President of the VFW ladies auxiliary Post 2182. Her and Scotty were instrumental in forming the Moose Lodge and American Legion in Farmington.
Molly loved people, but she had a love for all animals. Growing up around mom was like living in a zoo. Dogs and cats by the dozens, horses, cows, rabbits, birds of all descriptions, lizards, horned toads, snakes, chipmunks, squirrels and one skunk named "Blossom" all roamed freely about the place. We'll miss you mom.
Molly is survived by her husband Alvie; sons, David of Caddo, Oklahoma and Ray of Navajo Dam. Molly will be missed by grandson Jason Scott of Oklahoma City; granddaughters Jessica Conklin and Jamie Scott of Farmington. Molly was preceded in death by her father Gordon; mother Eleanor; sisters Helen and Edna. She was also preceded in death by three children, twin sons Perry and Terry and her special angel Cindy.
Special thanks to Partners Assisted Living for all their help.
Molly will be cremated and her ashes will be returned to her favorite place.
Molly's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec, 405 S. Main Ave., 505-334-9332. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019