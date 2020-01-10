|
Morris E. Wilson
Farmington - Morris E. Wilson, 91 years of age, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on January 6, 2020. He was born in Snyder, Texas to Emmett ( a farmer) and Ruth (a housewife) Wilson. A graduate of Eastern New Mexico University with a degree in Physical Education and English, Morris lettered in four sports and was a member of six conference championship teams in four sports. He was an All-New Mexico conference end in 1950 and 1951, and as a senior, received the Greatest Greyhound award, only one of which is given each year.
After college, he joined the Navy and successfully completed Officer Candidate School and Naval Aviation training. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant and served as a Navy pilot in the Korean War assigned to the aircraft carrier, the USS Bon Homme Richard.
Upon retirement from the Navy, Morris moved to Farmington and worked in the oil fields with his brother, father and brother-in-law. After a brief attempt at farming in Texas, he returned to Farmington and got back to what he knew and loved...flying. He purchased Four Corners Aviation and operated it successfully as a fixed base operation providing aeronautical services such as fueling, hangaring, private charters, aircraft rental and flight instruction until 1992 when he sold to Mesa Airlines.
Over the years, Morris enjoyed fishing, sailing, skiing and golfing with his family and many friends. He was known for his wit, sense of humor, and ability to tell a great story (whether true or not). Morris was well loved by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother JD Wilson and sister Inez Cantrell. He is survived by: his loving wife of 39 years, Annice; daughters Lori Blumenthal (Mark) and Lesa Wilson (Scott Loosen); grandchildren Bo Blumenthal (Kate), Bryce Blumenthal (Alex), Jake and Grady Loosen; great grandchildren Wilson and Rawson Blumenthal; sister Faye Crow (Troy); niece Jhonnie Taylor (Bob); and nephews James and Lester Cantrell.
The cremation has taken place and the celebration of life is on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the San Juan Country Club 5775 Country Club Drive Farmington, NM 87402. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: San Juan College Foundation 4601 College Blvd. Farmington NM 87402 or the .
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 31, 2020