Muriel McCulloch
Muriel McCulloch passed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus, on Sunday morning, December 1, 2019. She celebrated her 95th birthday with many family members on Tuesday, November 26 and gathered with family on Thanksgiving Day, making the days prior to her death full of joy.
Muriel was born on November 26, 1924 to Archer and Vera Wilson in Oak Park, Illinois. She had one younger sister, Blanche Nerad, who lives in California. Blanche visited in early November, which was a blessing to both sisters.
After two and a half years of school at Rosary College, Muriel left Illinois in 1945 with a high school friend and headed West to attend Colorado University at Boulder (CU). Muriel studied Chemistry at CU and fell in love with her
Chemistry lab partner, John McCulloch. In 1947 they received their bachelor degrees and were married. They were married over 50 years, until John passed in 2000.
For a short time, Muriel worked at the Medical School at CU doing blood gas analysis for Dr. Henry Swan, who was a pioneer in heart research. Muriel enjoyed her work.
Shortly thereafter, Muriel entered into motherhood. She cherished and prioritized being a wife and mother. Her marriage to John opened up a whole new life to Muriel, who was a city girl. She embraced learning to camp, fish, boat, and garden. She packed many lunches for the ski trips John and the kids enjoyed. She was also known for being able to feed a mob of people on short notice. Over the last twenty-two years, Muriel looked forward to the family reunions held each summer, at which her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews gathered for a few days of fun.
She loved her children and their spouses dearly and cherished time spent with them. They include: Robert and Charleen McCulloch of Dallas, Texas; John McCulloch of Teec Nos Pos, Arizona; Allen and Gayla McCulloch of Farmington, New Mexico; Ron and Laurie McCulloch of Henderson, Nevada; and Nelson and Marie Franse of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her grand children, Todd and Pleasant McCulloch, Martin and Mary Katharine Gill, Rob and Kendall Jesmer, Drake McCulloch, Bryce McCulloch, John and Angela McCulloch, Ganes and Nikola McCulloch, Max and Beth McCulloch, Chris and Kim Goeman, Eric Coleman, Colson Franse and Addison Franse brought her great delight. She was eagerly anticipating Drake McCulloch's marriage to Danielle Helms this summer. Additionally, she delighted in her 13 great grandchildren. She carefully chose Christmas ornaments to give each great grandchild at Christmas time.
Additionally, Muriel invested herself into her church and her friends. She loved people. She attended and served at First United Methodist Church (aka Riverstone) since moving to Farmington in 1953. She participated in a Monday morning coffee group for more than 50 years, was a member of PEO Chapter BA, an investment group, and a Saturday morning breakfast group. Over the last few years, she played Rummikub with several friends on Friday afternoons.
In the Fall of this year, we learned that Muriel had terminal cancer and a short time to live. The unexpected gift we received through her diagnosis was the chance to be intentional in our last days with her. She enjoyed visits from all of her children, grandchildren, sister, nieces and nephews and many friends. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and she was able to tangibly feel this love through the special visits and gatherings with people over the last few months.
Although we miss her greatly and wish for more time with her, we are happy for her to be released from her failing earthly body and to be enjoying her new heavenly body. We, her family, were blessed to be loved on by Mom/Nanny. She left a great legacy to our family. We are thankful for Muriel and her 95 years of life. We all love her dearly.
A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, December 14 at Riverstone Church (808 North Monterey Ave.) at 2:00 pm. We would be honored for you to join us as we celebrate her life. Arrangements are being made by Cope Memorial Chapel. Monetary memorial gifts may be made to the local First United Methodist Church Foundation at 808 North Monterey, Farmington, New Mexico.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019